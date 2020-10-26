Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 26th:

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC): This bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.22%, compared with the industry average of 2.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.97%.

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.86%, compared with the industry average of 4.19%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.99%.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): This provider of digital financial products and serviceshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.61%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.96%.

