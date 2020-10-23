Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 23rd:

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): This provider of insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.21%, compared with the industry average of 1.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.01%.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ): This financial advisory and asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.22%, compared with the industry average of 1.84%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.34%.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): This provider of digital financial products and serviceshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.63%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.96%.

