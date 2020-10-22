Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22nd:

Sunoco LP (SUN): This distributor and retailer of motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.29%, compared with the industry average of 12.83%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.39%.

Sunoco LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sunoco LP dividend-yield-ttm | Sunoco LP Quote

Lazard Ltd (LAZ): This financial advisory and asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Lazard Ltd Price and Consensus

Lazard Ltd price-consensus-chart | Lazard Ltd Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.21%, compared with the industry average of 1.84%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.34%.

Lazard Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lazard Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Lazard Ltd Quote

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): This asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Franklin Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.75%, compared with the industry average of 1.84%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.9%.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Franklin Resources, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment managerhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.55%, compared with the industry average of 1.84%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.9%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sunoco LP (SUN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lazard Ltd (LAZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.