Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20th:

BP p.l.c. BP: This company that primarily engages in exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.32%, compared with the industry average of 2.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.43%.

Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This provider of seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.46%.

HP Inc. HPQ: This provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.69%, compared with the industry average of 1.67%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.05%.

