Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20th:

Evercore Inc. (EVR): This independent investment banking advisory firmhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.48%.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): This asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.84%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.9%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG): This provider of insurance, pensions, and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.04%, compared with the industry average of 2.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.98%.

Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG): This retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.95%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.38%.

