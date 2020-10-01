Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1st:

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP): This company that owns and operates petroleum product, crude pipelines and storage tanks has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.4% over the last 60 days.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.5%, compared with the industry average of 7.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.8%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Quote

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.

Rio Tinto PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rio Tinto PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

Compass Diversified (CODI): This private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Compass Diversified Holdings Price and Consensus

Compass Diversified Holdings price-consensus-chart | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.

Compass Diversified Holdings Dividend Yield (TTM)

Compass Diversified Holdings dividend-yield-ttm | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 30.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.9%.

Frontline Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.

The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.