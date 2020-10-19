Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19th:

Atlas Corp. (ATCO): This asset manager and operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus

Atlas Corp. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.9%.

Atlas Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Atlas Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Atlas Corp. Quote

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This owner and operator of midstream energy assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus

DCP Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 7.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

DCP Midstream Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This education loan management and business processing solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Navient Corporation Price and Consensus

Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.3%.

Navient Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Navient Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Navient Corporation Quote

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): This wireless infrastructure solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Uniti Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Uniti Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Uniti Group Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.8%.

Uniti Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Uniti Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Uniti Group Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.

The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Navient Corporation (NAVI): Free Stock Analysis Report



DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Seaspan Corporation (ATCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.