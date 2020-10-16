Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 16th:

Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG): This retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.81%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.38%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): This integrated healthcare services and products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG): This provider of insurance, pensions, and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.16%, compared with the industry average of 2.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.98%.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS): This designer and manufacturer of industrial flow management equipment, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 2.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.81%.

