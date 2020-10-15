Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:

Caleres, Inc. (CAL): This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.95%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.39%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG): This designer and developer of glass and metal products and serviceshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 1.28%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.65%.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS): This designer and manufacturer of industrial flow management equipment, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.73%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.81%.

