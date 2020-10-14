Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 14th:

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This acquirer and manager of mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.39%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.93%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG): This designer and developer of glass and metal products and serviceshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.93%, compared with the industry average of 1.28%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.65%.

BHP Group (BHP): This company that is engaged in the natural resources business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.23%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.65%.

