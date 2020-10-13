Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:

Atlas Corp. (ATCO): This asset manager and operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.9%.

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This education loan management and business processing solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.3%.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC): This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.3%, compared with the industry average of 7.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): This investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 6%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.3%.

