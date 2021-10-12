Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. AHH: This vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.75%, compared with the industry average of 2.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.69%.

First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.29%, compared with the industry average of 1.95%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.79%.

Movado Group, Inc. MOV: This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.51%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.92%.

Ovintiv Inc. OVV: This company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.47%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.70%.

