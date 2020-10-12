Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

Guess', Inc. (GES): This designer and distributor of lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.20%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.36%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG): This designer and developer of glass and metal products and serviceshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.95%, compared with the industry average of 1.29%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.65%.

International Paper Company (IP): This paper and packaging company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.23%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP): This owner and manager of contracted clean energy projects in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.43%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.08%.

