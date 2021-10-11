Technology

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 11th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:

LCNB Corp. LCNB: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

 

LCNB Corporation Price and Consensus

LCNB Corporation Price and Consensus

LCNB Corporation price-consensus-chart | LCNB Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.29%, compared with the industry average 1.98%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.94%.

 

LCNB Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

LCNB Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

LCNB Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | LCNB Corporation Quote

 

Resources Connection, Inc. RGP: This company that provides consulting services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Resources Connection, Inc. Price and Consensus

Resources Connection, Inc. Price and Consensus

Resources Connection, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Resources Connection, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.14%, compared with the industry average of 0.64%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.

 

Resources Connection, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Resources Connection, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Resources Connection, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Resources Connection, Inc. Quote

 

ConocoPhillips COP: This company that explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

 

ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus

ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus

ConocoPhillips price-consensus-chart | ConocoPhillips Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.30%, compared with the industry average of 1.24%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.69%.

 

ConocoPhillips Dividend Yield (TTM)

ConocoPhillips Dividend Yield (TTM)

ConocoPhillips dividend-yield-ttm | ConocoPhillips Quote

 

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. KW: This real estate investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.21%.

 

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.

See Zacks Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>

Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP): Free Stock Analysis Report

KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. (KW): Free Stock Analysis Report

LCNB Corporation (LCNB): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

    Some of the Ways Video Is Changing How Business Is Being Done

    Brightcove Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Smith discusses some of the ways video is changing how business is being done and key themes from Brightcove PLAY.

    5 days ago

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular