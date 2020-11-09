Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This investor in multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.59%, compared with the industry average of 3.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.48%.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC): This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.13%.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This holding company for Five Star Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.94%, compared with the industry average of 2.81%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.38%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.