Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8th:

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX): This closed-end investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.7%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.9%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil and intermediate and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.9%, compared with the industry average of 8.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.4%.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.2%, compared with the industry average of 8.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.6%.

