Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 7th:

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of apparel, accessories and footwear has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.53%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.11%.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)

Buckle, Inc. (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote

Avianca Holdings S.A. (AVH): This provider of passenger and cargo air transportation services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Avianca Holdings S.A. Price and Consensus

Avianca Holdings S.A. price-consensus-chart | Avianca Holdings S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.76%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.85%.

Avianca Holdings S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Avianca Holdings S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Avianca Holdings S.A. Quote

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): This provider of financial and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Manulife Financial Corp Price and Consensus

Manulife Financial Corp price-consensus-chart | Manulife Financial Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.93%, compared with the industry average of 0.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.

Manulife Financial Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Manulife Financial Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Manulife Financial Corp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Wall Street’s Next Amazon

Zacks EVP Kevin Matras believes this familiar stock has only just begun its climb to become one of the greatest investments of all time. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in pure genius.



Click for details >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.