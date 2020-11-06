Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This holding company for Five Star Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.60%, compared with the industry average of 2.81%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.38%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG): This designer and developer of glass and metal products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.03%, compared with the industry average of 1.18%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.65%.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX): This alternative asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.58%, compared with the industry average of 2.06%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.77%.

