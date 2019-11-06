Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th,
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): This specialty finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This dry cargo vessel company, and hotels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.8%.
Enviva Partners, LP (EVA): This producer and supplier of utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.7%.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG): This real estate investment trust company that focuses on development of residential properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.7%.
