Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30th:

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): This provider of marine transportation services in Greece has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.16%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.68%.

Capital Product Partners L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Capital Product Partners L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This provider of financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

First American Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

First American Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First American Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.57%, compared with the industry average of 1.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.06%.

First American Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First American Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First American Financial Corporation Quote

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT): This specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.8% over the last 60 days.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.12%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.11%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote

