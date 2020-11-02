Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Invesco Ltd. Price and Consensus

Invesco Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Invesco Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.73%, compared with the industry average of 1.75%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.12%.

Invesco Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Invesco Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Invesco Ltd. Quote

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI): This bank holding company for Community Trust Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.84%, compared with the industry average of 2.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.39%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): This provider of insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24% over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.22%, compared with the industry average of 1.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.01%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.