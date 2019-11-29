Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29th:

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI): This company that acquires, finances and owns real estate property and leases them to gaming operators has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9%, compared with the industry average of 8.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.6%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.5%.

