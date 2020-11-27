Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 27th:

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG): This diversified transportation services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.85%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.76%.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This provider of financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.56%, compared with the industry average of 1.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.06%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY): This bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.45%.

