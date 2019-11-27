Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 27th:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This biopharmaceutical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.89%, compared with the industry average of 2.66%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.7%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.00%, compared with the industry average of 8.64%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.82%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.86%, compared with the industry average of 8.80%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.45%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): This provider of financial and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.89%, compared with the industry average of 0.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.