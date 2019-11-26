Markets

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 26th:

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.52%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.11%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This diversified downstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.01%, compared with the industry average of 8.57%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.41%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): This provider of financial and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.92%, compared with the industry average of 0.54%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

