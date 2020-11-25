Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25th:

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This midstream energy assets owner has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus

DCP Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.1%, compared with the industry average of 7.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

DCP Midstream Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This acquirer and manager of residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.

Ellington Financial Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus

Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.6%, compared with the industry average of 6.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.4%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that owns and operates containerships has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.9%.

Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Costamare Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): Free Stock Analysis Report



DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Costamare Inc. (CMRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.