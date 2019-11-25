Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25th:

Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE): This independent retail energy services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.5%.

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA): This producer and supplier of utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.9%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.7%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.5%, compared with the industry average of 8.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12%.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): This owner and operator of crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and related assets etc has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.2%, compared with the industry average of 8.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.4%.

