Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 24th:

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): This diversified financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.8% over the last 60 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price and Consensus

Fifth Third Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Fifth Third Bancorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.15%, compared with the industry average of 3.57%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.04%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fifth Third Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | Fifth Third Bancorp Quote

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC): This bank holding company for Investors Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Investors Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Investors Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.91%, compared with the industry average of 2.63%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.14%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Investors Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM): This full-service commercial bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus

Northrim BanCorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.23%, compared with the industry average of 2.44%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.24%.

Northrim BanCorp Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Northrim BanCorp Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY): This bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. Price and Consensus

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guaranty Bancshares Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.70%, compared with the industry average of 1.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.45%.

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Guaranty Bancshares Inc. Quote

