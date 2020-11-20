Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20th:

Ready Capital Corporation (RC): This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.1%, compared with the industry average of 7.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): This investment management and advisory services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.3%.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD): This telecommunication service provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.1%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): This specialty finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.5%.

