Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 19th:

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This owner and operator of a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.72%, compared with the industry average of 7.63%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.68%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC): This bank holding company for Investors Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.05%, compared with the industry average of 2.66%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.14%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM): This full-service commercial bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.24%, compared with the industry average of 2.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.24%.

