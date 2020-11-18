Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): This refined petroleum products and natural gas provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54% over the last 60 days.

Sprague Resources LP Price and Consensus

Sprague Resources LP price-consensus-chart | Sprague Resources LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 15.7%, compared with the industry average of 11.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

Sprague Resources LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sprague Resources LP dividend-yield-ttm | Sprague Resources LP Quote

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This owner, operator, acquirer, and developer a portfolio of midstream energy assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus

DCP Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.7%, compared with the industry average of 7.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

DCP Midstream Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that owns and charters containerships has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.9%.

Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Costamare Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus

Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 15.2%, compared with the industry average of 7.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.6%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Costamare Inc. (CMRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.