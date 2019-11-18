Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:

Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE): This an independent retail energy services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Spark Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Spark Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spark Energy, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.5%.

Spark Energy, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Spark Energy, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Spark Energy, Inc. Quote

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This company that invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. Price and Consensus

AGNC Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.1%, compared with the industry average of 8.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.8%.

AGNC Investment Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AGNC Investment Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.4%.

Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI): This company that engages in lending and leasing properties to gaming operators has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See them now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.