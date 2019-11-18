Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 18th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:
Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE): This an independent retail energy services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.5%.
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This company that invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.1%, compared with the industry average of 8.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.8%.
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.4%.
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI): This company that engages in lending and leasing properties to gaming operators has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.
