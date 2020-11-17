Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17th:

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG): This diversified transportation services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.74%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.76%.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC): This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.94%, compared with the industry average of 7.15%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.13%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF): This holding company for Orrstown Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.12%, compared with the industry average of 2.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.48%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM): This full-service commercial bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.04%, compared with the industry average of 2.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.68%.

