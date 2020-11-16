Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16th:

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC): This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.5%, compared with the industry average of nearly 8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.7%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 11.6%, compared with the industry average of nearly 8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.6%.

