Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA): This producer and supplier of utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.7%.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11%, compared with the industry average of 8.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.1%.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX): This closed-end investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.9%.

