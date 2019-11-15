Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:
Enviva Partners, LP (EVA): This producer and supplier of utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.
Enviva Partners, LP Price and Consensus
Enviva Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Enviva Partners, LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.7%.
Enviva Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Enviva Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | Enviva Partners, LP Quote
Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Dynex Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dynex Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dynex Capital, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11%, compared with the industry average of 8.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.1%.
Dynex Capital, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Dynex Capital, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Dynex Capital, Inc. Quote
StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX): This closed-end investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
StoneCastle Financial Corp Price and Consensus
StoneCastle Financial Corp price-consensus-chart | StoneCastle Financial Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.9%.
StoneCastle Financial Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
StoneCastle Financial Corp dividend-yield-ttm | StoneCastle Financial Corp Quote
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.