Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13th:

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This midstream energy assets owner has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.9%, compared with the industry average of 8.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.9%, compared with the industry average of nearly 8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): This company that engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 16.4%, compared with the industry average of 13.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): This investment management and advisory services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.0%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.3%.

