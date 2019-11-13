Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13th:

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX): This real estate investment trust that owns and operates open-air shopping centers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Brixmor Property Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brixmor Property Group Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Brixmor Property Group Inc. Quote

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI): This private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization and middle market investments etc has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Compass Diversified Holdings Price and Consensus

Compass Diversified Holdings price-consensus-chart | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.

Compass Diversified Holdings Dividend Yield (TTM)

Compass Diversified Holdings dividend-yield-ttm | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): This company that operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines and storage facilities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

PBF Logistics LP Price and Consensus

PBF Logistics LP price-consensus-chart | PBF Logistics LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.4%.

PBF Logistics LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

PBF Logistics LP dividend-yield-ttm | PBF Logistics LP Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.