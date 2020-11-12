Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This residential mortgage-backed securities acquirer and manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK): This real property interests and infrastructure assets owner and developer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.2%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO): This reit that finances, and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.2%, compared with the industry average of nearly 8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.8%.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): This cigarettes manufacturer and seller has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 5.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.5%.

