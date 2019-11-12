Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11%, compared with the industry average of 8.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.5%.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM): This company that owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.3%, compared with the industry average of 11.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.3%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.4%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI): This company that engages in lending and leasing properties to gaming operators has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.11%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.

