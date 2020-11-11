Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:

Bank OZK (OZK): This provider of retail and commercial banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.88%, compared with the industry average of 2.79%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.44%.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC): This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.40%, compared with the industry average of 7.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.13%.

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This owner, operator and developer of midstream energy assets in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.63%, compared with the industry average of 8.76%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.68%.

