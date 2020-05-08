Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:

General Mills, Inc. (GIS): This manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.34%, compared with the industry average of 0.72%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.57%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.90%, compared with the industry average of 5.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.07%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX): This commercial real estate company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.72%, compared with the industry average of 5.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.15%.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG): This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.74%, compared with the industry average of 3.46%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.35%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.