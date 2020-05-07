Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This manufacturer of frozen foods and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
BG Foods Inc Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.2%.
BG Foods Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
One Liberty Properties Inc Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.4%, compared with the industry average of 5.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.
One Liberty Properties Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP): This provider of consulting services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Resources Connection Inc Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3%.
Resources Connection Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Frontline Ltd Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 21.5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.
Frontline Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.