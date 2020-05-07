Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This manufacturer of frozen foods and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

BG Foods Inc Price and Consensus

BG Foods Inc price-consensus-chart | BG Foods Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.2%.

BG Foods Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

BG Foods Inc dividend-yield-ttm | BG Foods Inc Quote

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

One Liberty Properties Inc Price and Consensus

One Liberty Properties Inc price-consensus-chart | One Liberty Properties Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.4%, compared with the industry average of 5.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.

One Liberty Properties Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

One Liberty Properties Inc dividend-yield-ttm | One Liberty Properties Inc Quote

Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP): This provider of consulting services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Resources Connection Inc Price and Consensus

Resources Connection Inc price-consensus-chart | Resources Connection Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3%.

Resources Connection Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Resources Connection Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Resources Connection Inc Quote

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 21.5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.

Frontline Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

Frontline Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Frontline Ltd Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.