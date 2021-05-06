Investing

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB): This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Farmers National Banc Corp. Price and Consensus

Farmers National Banc Corp. Price and Consensus

Farmers National Banc Corp. price-consensus-chart | Farmers National Banc Corp. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.67%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.29%.

 

Farmers National Banc Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Farmers National Banc Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Farmers National Banc Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Farmers National Banc Corp. Quote

 

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

 

BRT Apartments Corp. Price and Consensus

BRT Apartments Corp. Price and Consensus

BRT Apartments Corp. price-consensus-chart | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.89%, compared with the industry average of 3.28%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.60%.

 

BRT Apartments Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BRT Apartments Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BRT Apartments Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote

 

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC): This unitary savings and loan holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Flushing Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.50%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.85%.

 

Flushing Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Flushing Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Flushing Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote

 

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB): This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

 

NBT Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus

NBT Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus

NBT Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | NBT Bancorp Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.78%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.84%.

 

NBT Bancorp Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

NBT Bancorp Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

NBT Bancorp Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | NBT Bancorp Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Investing

Explore

Most Popular