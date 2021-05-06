Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB): This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.67%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.29%.

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.89%, compared with the industry average of 3.28%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.60%.

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC): This unitary savings and loan holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.50%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.85%.

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB): This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.78%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.84%.

