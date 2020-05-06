Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP): This company that engages in terminalling, processing, storage and packaging of petroleum products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 15.3%.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Quote

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT): This tanker company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited Price and Consensus

Nordic American Tankers Limited price-consensus-chart | Nordic American Tankers Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.7%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Nordic American Tankers Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Nordic American Tankers Limited Quote

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

FS KKR Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

FS KKR Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | FS KKR Capital Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 23.3%, compared with the industry average of 13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.3%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

FS KKR Capital Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | FS KKR Capital Corp. Quote

