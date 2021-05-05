Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

First Busey Corporation (BUSE): This retail and commercial banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11% over the last 60 days.

First Busey Corporation Price and Consensus

First Busey Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Busey Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.63%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.24%.

First Busey Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Busey Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First Busey Corporation Quote

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS): This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Provident Financial Services, Inc Price and Consensus

Provident Financial Services, Inc price-consensus-chart | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.71%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Provident Financial Services, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote

WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC): This retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

WesBanco, Inc. Price and Consensus

WesBanco, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WesBanco, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.46%, compared with the industry average of 2.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.36%.

WesBanco, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

WesBanco, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | WesBanco, Inc. Quote

KeyCorp (KEY): This provider of various retail and commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

KeyCorp Price and Consensus

KeyCorp price-consensus-chart | KeyCorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.30%, compared with the industry average of 2.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.48%.

KeyCorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

KeyCorp dividend-yield-ttm | KeyCorp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS): Free Stock Analysis Report



KeyCorp (KEY): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Busey Corporation (BUSE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.