Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI): This provider of high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.17%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.09%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Quote

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

One Liberty Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | One Liberty Properties, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.62%, compared with the industry average of 5.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.07%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | One Liberty Properties, Inc. Quote

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX): This commercial real estate company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.38%, compared with the industry average of 5.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.15%.

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. Quote

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Price and Consensus

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. price-consensus-chart | TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 20.81%, compared with the industry average of 12.97%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.69%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.