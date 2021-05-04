Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:

Chevron Corporation (CVX): This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.89%, compared with the industry average of 1.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.42%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF): This bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.98%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI): This company that specializes in providing businesses with high-speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.11%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.97%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.06%.

