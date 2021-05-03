Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3rd:

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) : This producer and seller of utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

Enviva Partners, LP Price and Consensus

Enviva Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Enviva Partners, LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.24%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.00%.

Enviva Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Enviva Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | Enviva Partners, LP Quote

Navient Corporation (NAVI) : This education loan management and business processing solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Navient Corporation Price and Consensus

Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.77%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.31%.

Navient Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Navient Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Navient Corporation Quote

First Busey Corporation (BUSE) : This retail and commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

First Busey Corporation Price and Consensus

First Busey Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Busey Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.69%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.24%.

First Busey Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Busey Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First Busey Corporation Quote

WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

WesBanco, Inc. Price and Consensus

WesBanco, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WesBanco, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.62%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.36%.

WesBanco, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

WesBanco, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | WesBanco, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Navient Corporation (NAVI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enviva Partners, LP (EVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Busey Corporation (BUSE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.