Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28th:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT): This company that originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.03%, compared with the industry average of 6.80%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.18%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI): This high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.18%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.11%.

American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB): This provider of financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.17%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF): This company that provides commercial banking and trust services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.85%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.17%.

