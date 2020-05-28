Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28th:

Medifast, Inc. (MED): This manufacturer and distributor of weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.54%, compared with the industry average of 0.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.34%.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This manufacturer and seller of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.94%, compared with the industry average of 0.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.24%.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL): This provider of online and offline education services the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.25%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.02%.

